Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) vs. EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Head to Head Comparison

Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) and EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aqua Power Systems and EDP – Energias de Portugal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Power Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A EDP – Energias de Portugal 0 1 1 1 3.00

EDP – Energias de Portugal has a consensus target price of $6.10, indicating a potential downside of 88.01%. Given EDP – Energias de Portugal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EDP – Energias de Portugal is more favorable than Aqua Power Systems.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Power Systems N/A -162.11% -84.88% EDP – Energias de Portugal 5.44% 4.24% 1.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and EDP – Energias de Portugal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Aqua Power Systems and EDP – Energias de Portugal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Power Systems N/A N/A $560,000.00 N/A N/A EDP – Energias de Portugal $21.76 billion N/A $715.52 million $3.13 16.26

EDP – Energias de Portugal has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua Power Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Aqua Power Systems has a beta of 6.98, suggesting that its stock price is 598% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EDP – Energias de Portugal has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EDP – Energias de Portugal beats Aqua Power Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States. The company was formerly known as NC Solar Inc. and changed its name to Aqua Power Systems Inc. in August 2014. Aqua Power Systems Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Winter Park, Florida.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity and supply of gas. It operates through the following segments: Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources. The Networks segment engages in electricity distribution and transmission business, including last resort suppliers. The Customer Solutions and Energy Management segment includes electricity generation from energy sources non-renewable, especially coal and gas; electricity and gas trading and energy solution services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

