ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB) Stock Price Down 3.2%

ARB IOT Group Limited (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.28. 14,664 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 148,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

ARB IOT Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82.

ARB IOT Group Company Profile

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services. It also offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors.

