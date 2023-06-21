ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma Company Profile
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
