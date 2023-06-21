ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $81,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

