Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Truist Financial

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Arcellx from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Arcellx from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Arcellx from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Arcellx from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Arcellx in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.23.

Arcellx Stock Down 7.2 %

Arcellx stock opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of -0.34. Arcellx has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Insider Activity at Arcellx

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($3.10). The firm had revenue of $17.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcellx will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jill Carroll sold 638,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $28,735,149.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,828,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,306,013.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Rami Elghandour sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $115,102.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,201.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jill Carroll sold 638,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $28,735,149.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,828,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,306,013.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,021,060 shares of company stock valued at $89,533,319 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth $7,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth $6,151,000.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

