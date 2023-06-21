Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $57.00. The stock had previously closed at $35.80, but opened at $34.21. Arcellx shares last traded at $32.60, with a volume of 733,080 shares traded.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACLX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.
In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $92,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,738.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $92,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,738.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rami Elghandour sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $115,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,201.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,021,060 shares of company stock valued at $89,533,319. 5.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of -0.34.
Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($3.10). The company had revenue of $17.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.
Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).
