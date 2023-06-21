Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AROC. Raymond James increased their target price on Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Archrock in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

NYSE AROC opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Archrock has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archrock will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Archrock by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,659 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,078,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after buying an additional 1,368,652 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Archrock in the 4th quarter worth about $11,380,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,248,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,735,000 after purchasing an additional 963,291 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Archrock by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,823,000 after purchasing an additional 915,097 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

