Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Short Interest Update

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 349,300 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 369,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 27.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 15.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 85.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 13,557 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 122.0% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 17,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

FUV stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92. Arcimoto has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $81.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; TRiO, a bolt on kit that converts a two wheeled motorcycle into a tilting three wheeled motorcycle; and Arcimoto Flatbed, a prototype that eschews the rear seat.

