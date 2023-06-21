Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ashland from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 545,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,998,000 after acquiring an additional 436,868 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at $36,640,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at $31,908,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,092,000 after acquiring an additional 259,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 229.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 355,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after acquiring an additional 247,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Trading Down 1.6 %

ASH stock opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.46. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $83.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Ashland had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ashland will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

