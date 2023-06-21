Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE ATTO opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.75. Atento has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Atento worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

