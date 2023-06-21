Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 1,049 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,365 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.6% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,345,580. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $125.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.72 and a 200-day moving average of $101.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 299.48, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.