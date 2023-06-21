Avalon Acquisition (NASDAQ:AVAC) Trading 2.2% Higher

Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 54,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 131,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Avalon Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAC. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Avalon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 803.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 582,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 518,418 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalon Acquisition by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 126,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Avalon Acquisition by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 574,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 54,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

About Avalon Acquisition

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

