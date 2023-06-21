Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVY. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,422,000 after buying an additional 1,945,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,787,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 595.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 824,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,154,000 after purchasing an additional 705,483 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,901.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 579,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,913,000 after acquiring an additional 565,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $168.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $152.88 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

