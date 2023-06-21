Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVY. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,422,000 after buying an additional 1,945,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,787,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 595.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 824,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,154,000 after purchasing an additional 705,483 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,901.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 579,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,913,000 after acquiring an additional 565,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $168.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $152.88 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

