Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP Purchases $50,380.56 in Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) VP Scott J. Kinney purchased 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,380.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,257 shares in the company, valued at $50,380.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AVA opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $45.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.51.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.43). Avista had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Avista’s payout ratio is 98.93%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 146.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 377.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 156.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

