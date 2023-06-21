Avondale Wealth Management Sells 825 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Avondale Wealth Management cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.8% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $1,075,599,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.40.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $185.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.78. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $186.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,799 shares of company stock worth $41,711,912 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

