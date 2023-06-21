Axfood AB (publ) (AXFOF) vs. Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Axfood AB (publ) to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Axfood AB (publ) and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A 1.35 Axfood AB (publ) Competitors $27.01 billion $611.37 million 201.70

Axfood AB (publ)’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Axfood AB (publ). Axfood AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

13.8% of Axfood AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Axfood AB (publ) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Axfood AB (publ) Competitors 2.07% 14.55% 4.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Axfood AB (publ) and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axfood AB (publ) 1 0 1 0 2.00 Axfood AB (publ) Competitors 1118 2750 3004 114 2.30

As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 106.09%. Given Axfood AB (publ)’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Axfood AB (publ) has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Axfood AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $15.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 54.3%. Axfood AB (publ) pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.1% and pay out 60.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Axfood AB (publ) rivals beat Axfood AB (publ) on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Axfood AB (publ)

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross segments. The company sells groceries through Willys, Hemköp, Eurocash, and Mat.se store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products. In addition, it offers home delivery of meal kits under the Middagsfrid name, as well as operates Urban Deli, a combination of restaurant and market hall; and Apohem, an online pharmacy. The company serves restaurants, fastfood operators, and cafés; and retailer-owned stores, mini-marts, service stations, and other convenience retailers. Axfood AB (publ) was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Axfood AB (publ) is a subsidiary of Axel Johnson AB.

