Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. 222,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 121,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.
Ayro Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $23.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58.
Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Ayro had a negative net margin of 1,147.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ayro, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ayro
Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.
