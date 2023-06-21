B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 444 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,712,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $407.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $377.83 and its 200 day moving average is $403.23. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.