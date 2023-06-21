B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 501 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagstone Financial Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,099,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 221,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $45,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,133 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on UNP shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $201.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The firm has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.