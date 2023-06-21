B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $16.14 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $200.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $133.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

