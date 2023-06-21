B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,854 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,983 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,202,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 470,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $124,094,000 after buying an additional 17,069 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in McDonald’s by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 734 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2 %

MCD opened at $293.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.03.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

