Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,145,245,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $666,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $419,203,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

Ball Trading Down 4.2 %

Ball stock opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average is $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

