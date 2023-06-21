Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of BBAR stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Banco BBVA Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $808.72 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 273.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 376,680 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 222,368 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 376.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 202,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $746,000. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

