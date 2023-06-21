Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of BBAR stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Banco BBVA Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15.
Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $808.72 million for the quarter.
Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile
Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.
