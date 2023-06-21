Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. HSBC raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

