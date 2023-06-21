Bangor Savings Bank Sells 536 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.4% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 6,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $98,110.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 6,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $98,110.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 817,525 shares of company stock worth $29,433,168 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $123.10 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.78 and its 200 day moving average is $102.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

