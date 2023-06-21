Banpu Public (OTCMKTS:BNPJY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Banpu Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BNPJY – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.05. 2,100 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $6.06.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banpu Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35.
