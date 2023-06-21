Banpu Public (OTCMKTS:BNPJY) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Banpu Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BNPJY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.05. 2,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banpu Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.35.

