Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) & Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ) Critical Analysis

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Baozun has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Baozun alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Baozun and Boxed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baozun -7.35% -13.93% -6.18% Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baozun $1.22 billion 0.21 -$94.72 million ($1.50) -2.89 Boxed $177.27 million 0.00 -$69.22 million ($3.02) 0.00

This table compares Baozun and Boxed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Boxed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Baozun. Baozun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boxed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.0% of Baozun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Boxed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Baozun and Boxed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baozun 0 1 4 0 2.80 Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baozun currently has a consensus price target of $6.95, suggesting a potential upside of 60.51%. Given Baozun’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baozun is more favorable than Boxed.

Summary

Baozun beats Boxed on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baozun

(Get Rating)

Baozun Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment. It serves brand partners in various categories, including apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and automobiles. The company was formerly known as Baozun Cayman Inc. and changed its name to Baozun Inc. in March 2015. Baozun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Boxed

(Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York. On April 2, 2023, Boxed, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.