Barclays (LON:BARC) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.45) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 74.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 238 ($3.05) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.84) to GBX 320 ($4.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 200 ($2.56) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 240.89 ($3.08).

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 154.32 ($1.97) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.64, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.36. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 128.12 ($1.64) and a one year high of GBX 198.86 ($2.54). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 155.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 161.69.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

