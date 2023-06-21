Barrick Gold (GOLD) and The Competition Critical Analysis

Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) is one of 88 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Barrick Gold to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold’s competitors have a beta of 0.99, meaning that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barrick Gold and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $11.01 billion $432.00 million 267.50 Barrick Gold Competitors $1.83 billion -$30.10 million 4.47

Profitability

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Barrick Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Barrick Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 1.06% 3.46% 2.39% Barrick Gold Competitors -25.93% -1.61% 0.00%

Dividends

Barrick Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Barrick Gold pays out 666.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 104.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Barrick Gold and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Barrick Gold Competitors 663 2932 3624 74 2.43

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 242.75%. Given Barrick Gold’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Barrick Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States. The company also has ownership interests in producing copper mines located in Chile, Saudi Arabia, and Zambia; and various other projects located throughout the Americas, Asia, and Africa. Barrick Gold Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

