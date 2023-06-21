Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 1,800 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 279,471 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 65,869.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 98,954 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 98,804 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 229,022 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.52.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at $825,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,934 shares of company stock valued at $358,414 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.87.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

