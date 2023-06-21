Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $110,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,233,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $141.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.64 and a 200-day moving average of $139.86. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

