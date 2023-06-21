Bartlett & Co. LLC Takes Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Cadence Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cadence Bank by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Stock Down 0.7 %

CADE stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.87. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $29.41.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CADE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Cadence Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Cadence Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.