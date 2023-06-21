Bartlett & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,335,063,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $123.10 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $129.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.78 and a 200 day moving average of $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 6,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $98,110.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 6,532 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $98,110.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 817,525 shares of company stock worth $29,433,168. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

