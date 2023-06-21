Bartlett & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE XOM opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $415.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.