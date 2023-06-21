Bartlett & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,732,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $701,167,000 after purchasing an additional 297,487 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,582,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $432,460,000 after buying an additional 352,358 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 12,642,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $402,531,000 after buying an additional 92,591 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,744,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,257,000 after buying an additional 311,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,765,000 after acquiring an additional 205,096 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of XRAY opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

