BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) Insider Michael Denny Buys 38,000 Shares of Stock

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Rating) insider Michael Denny bought 38,000 shares of BBGI Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £50,920 ($65,156.75).
BBGI Global Infrastructure Price Performance
BBGI stock opened at GBX 133 ($1.70) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 146.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £950.09 million, a P/E ratio of 782.35 and a beta of 0.16. BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. has a 12 month low of GBX 131.60 ($1.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 180.40 ($2.31). The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.
About BBGI Global Infrastructure
