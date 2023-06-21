BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) Insider Michael Denny Buys 38,000 Shares of Stock

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Rating) insider Michael Denny bought 38,000 shares of BBGI Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £50,920 ($65,156.75).

BBGI Global Infrastructure Price Performance

BBGI stock opened at GBX 133 ($1.70) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 146.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £950.09 million, a P/E ratio of 782.35 and a beta of 0.16. BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. has a 12 month low of GBX 131.60 ($1.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 180.40 ($2.31). The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

About BBGI Global Infrastructure

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

