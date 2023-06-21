Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) vs. Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Financial Comparison

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) and Countryside Partnerships (OTCMKTS:CSPLF – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Beazer Homes USA and Countryside Partnerships’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beazer Homes USA 8.54% 21.32% 8.98% Countryside Partnerships N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Beazer Homes USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Beazer Homes USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beazer Homes USA $2.32 billion 0.31 $220.70 million $6.51 3.52 Countryside Partnerships N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Beazer Homes USA and Countryside Partnerships’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Beazer Homes USA has higher revenue and earnings than Countryside Partnerships.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Beazer Homes USA and Countryside Partnerships, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beazer Homes USA 0 1 1 0 2.50 Countryside Partnerships 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beazer Homes USA presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.30%. Countryside Partnerships has a consensus target price of $264.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7,035.14%. Given Countryside Partnerships’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Countryside Partnerships is more favorable than Beazer Homes USA.

Summary

Beazer Homes USA beats Countryside Partnerships on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beazer Homes USA

(Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Countryside Partnerships

(Get Rating)

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties. It has a total land bank of 56,806 plots. The company also offers estate management services. The company was formerly known as Countryside Properties PLC and changed its name to Countryside Partnerships PLC in January 2022. Countryside Partnerships PLC was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Brentwood, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.