Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 241000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 7.83. The firm has a market cap of C$8.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, palladium, and lithium resources. The company's projects include the Far Lake project located west of Thunder Bay, Ontario; and the Abernethy property located southwest of Kenora, Ontario.

