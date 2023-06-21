Berenberg Bank Lowers Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Price Target to GBX 700

Focusrite (LON:TUNE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,100 ($14.08) to GBX 700 ($8.96) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.19) price target on shares of Focusrite in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

TUNE opened at GBX 490 ($6.27) on Monday. Focusrite has a 1-year low of GBX 450 ($5.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,160 ($14.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £290.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,441.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 525.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 666.19.

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

