Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 360 ($4.61) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.97) to GBX 320 ($4.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.61) to GBX 350 ($4.48) in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($5.12) to GBX 380 ($4.86) in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 341.43 ($4.37).

NatWest Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 245.30 ($3.14) on Monday. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 210.20 ($2.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 313.10 ($4.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 584.05, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 264.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 274.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at NatWest Group

NatWest Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Katie Murray sold 604,853 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.51), for a total value of £1,657,297.22 ($2,120,661.83). In related news, insider Frank Dangeard acquired 1,014 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 267 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £2,707.38 ($3,464.34). Also, insider Katie Murray sold 604,853 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.51), for a total value of £1,657,297.22 ($2,120,661.83). 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

