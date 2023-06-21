Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-B) Trading 0.1% Higher

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $339.28 and last traded at $338.67. 3,655,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $338.31.

Berkshire Hathaway Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $326.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,203,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $128,478,799.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 221,990,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,942,071,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 9,236,967 shares of company stock valued at $541,262,534 in the last ninety days.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

