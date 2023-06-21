Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Trading Down 3%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) was down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 62,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 134,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Better Choice Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.42.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Better Choice had a negative net margin of 82.67% and a negative return on equity of 58.75%. The business had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Better Choice Company Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Better Choice by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Better Choice by 20.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 116,019 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Better Choice by 306.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 236,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 178,572 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Better Choice by 366.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 227,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 178,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Better Choice by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

