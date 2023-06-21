Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Trading Down 3%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) was down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 62,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 134,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
Better Choice Trading Down 3.0 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.42.
Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Better Choice had a negative net margin of 82.67% and a negative return on equity of 58.75%. The business had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Better Choice Company Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Better Choice Company Profile
Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.
