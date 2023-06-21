BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,533,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 986,647 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 286.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 92,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 68,818 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $3,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $31,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,375.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BCRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.98. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $15.43.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

