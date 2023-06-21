BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $26.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.17). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 89.08%. The business had revenue of $37.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $38,969.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,743,302.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,118 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,832.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $38,969.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,743,302.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 69,973 shares of company stock worth $1,501,560 and sold 69,779 shares worth $1,458,260. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,217,000 after buying an additional 522,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 14.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 311,913 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 21.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,163,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,219,000 after purchasing an additional 388,642 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 45.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 486,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,270,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 263,021 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions



BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Stories

