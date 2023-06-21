BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.07.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BNTX. Redburn Partners raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on BioNTech from $191.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on BioNTech from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on BioNTech from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $109.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.38. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.95 and a quick ratio of 12.68.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 51.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BioNTech will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech by 18,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

