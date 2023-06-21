Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU – Get Rating) were down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Biotech Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13.

Get Biotech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Biotech Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIOTU. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 51.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $130,000.

Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.