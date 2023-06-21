Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) & Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) Financial Review

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) and Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.7% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Biotricity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Biotricity and Bluejay Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bluejay Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Biotricity currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 359.00%. Given Biotricity’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Biotricity is more favorable than Bluejay Diagnostics.

Biotricity has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluejay Diagnostics has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biotricity and Bluejay Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $7.70 million 4.46 -$29.13 million ($0.40) -1.63 Bluejay Diagnostics $250,000.00 17.35 -$9.30 million ($0.49) -0.43

Bluejay Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biotricity. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluejay Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and Bluejay Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -220.94% N/A -183.66% Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -74.93% -65.90%

Summary

Biotricity beats Bluejay Diagnostics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a POC device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops biomarkers for detection of other diseases such as hsTNT/I for myocardial injury and NT-proBNP for cardiac heart failure. It has a license and supply agreement with Toray Industries, Inc. for making and distributing the protein detection chips. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

