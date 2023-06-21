Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.98.

Several analysts have recently commented on BIR shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

TSE:BIR opened at C$7.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.66. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.34 and a 52 week high of C$12.39. The firm has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.26.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.24). Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 36.42%. The company had revenue of C$208.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$185.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.374 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

In related news, Senior Officer Theo Van Der Werken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$164,000.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

