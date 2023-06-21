BlackBerry (BB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 111.89%. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BlackBerry to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of BB stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $130,737.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in BlackBerry by 11.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in BlackBerry by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 1.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 484,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the period. 38.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.