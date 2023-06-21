BlackBerry (BB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.07) per share for the quarter.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.04. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 111.89% and a negative return on equity of 60.84%. The company had revenue of C$203.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$236.34 million.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at C$6.57 on Wednesday. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of C$4.31 and a twelve month high of C$9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

